DSWD, VSU push for sustainable livelihood program in Eastern Visayas

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development Field Office (DSWD)-Eastern Visayas and Visayas State University (VSU) in Baybay City recently signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to formally implement a joint partnership to strengthen the livelihood program in the region.

“We cannot implement a program alone. We need partners. That is why we tapped Visayas State University, as we recognized that it has substantial resources, particularly in technical expertise, which DSWD doesn’t have,” said DSWD Regional Director Grace Subong,

She thanked VSU President Dr. Prose Ivy Yepes, along with the university’s Research, Development, Extension, and Innovation (RDEI) department and other officials, for the partnership.

The agreement aims to enhance the implementation of the Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) by establishing collaborative efforts in capacity-building, livelihood development, education, and health initiatives, according to DSWD.

“The partnership is expected to empower SLP participants to actively engage in the local economy as micro-entrepreneurs,” the agency said in a statement.

Following the MOA signing, the DSWD director got the first-hand opportunity to promote the agency’s SLP program and other services in an interview by DYDC 104.7 FM, VSU’s official radio station.

“The collaboration is expected to improve service delivery and expand opportunities for SLP beneficiaries in Eastern Visayas through strengthened institutional support and technical assistance,” DSWD said.

Also present during the MOA signing were VSU Vice President for Research, Extension and Innovation Dr. Santiago Peña, VSU Director for Extension Dr. Catherine Arradanza, SLP Project Development Officer Noel Inot, and SLP Leyte 2 Provincial Coordinator Darwin Cabelin. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)