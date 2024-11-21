DTI Bagwis Awards recognizes ethical business champions in Eastern Visayas

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) awarded 10 outstanding establishments in Eastern Visayas for their commitment to consumer rights and ethical business practices.

The recognition was given at the 2024 Bagwis Awarding Ceremony held on November 6, 2024.

The DTI Bagwis Award Program is an initiative that encourages businesses to prioritize consumer welfare and uphold fair trade practices.

Due recognition is given to outstanding establishments that are acknowledged for their exemplary customer service, ethical business conduct, and dedication to providing consumers with the best value for their money.

Awardees are categorized into three categories: Bronze, Silver, and Gold.

To achieve Bronze status, awardees must demonstrate compliance with fair trade laws and the establishment of a consumer welfare desk, or an equivalent customer relations section in their store.

Those receiving the bronze recognition include Puregold Price Club Inc. in Guiuan, Eastern Samar; Puregold Price Club Inc. in Calbayog City, Samar; J & F Department Store in Dolores, Eastern Samar; J & F Department Store in Naval, Biliran; and Auto Tech Car Care Services in Catarman, Northern Samar.

In addition to meeting the requirements for the Bronze status, Silver awardees must also demonstrate a commitment to social responsibility.

This year's Silver awardees include Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. in Maasin City, Southern Leyte; Robinsons Handyman Inc. in Catarman, Northern Samar; and Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. in Calbayog City, Samar.

Upon revalidation, two establishments retained their Bagwis seals. RL Appliance Inc. from Ormoc City, Leyte, earned a Bronze award, while National Tires and Service Center from Maasin City, Leyte, achieved the Silver seal.

The DTI also acknowledged the crucial role of local government units, Business Permit Licensing Offices, chambers of commerce, and consumer organizations. Among the recognized local governments were Ormoc City, Maasin City, Naval, Calbayog City, Guiuan, Dolores, and Catarman.

Establishments such as supermarkets, department stores and specialty stores, appliance centers, hardware stores, and DTI-accredited service and repair shops can join the said program. To join, they can either be endorsed or apply directly through the DTI Regional Office.

Local government units, chambers of commerce, and consumer organizations are encouraged to endorse qualified establishments. Aspiring awardees are also encouraged to participate in the department's consumer advocacy initiatives such as fora and seminars. (PR)