DTI-Northern Samar conducts seminar on Otop, PCIDA, Cultural Mapping

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Northern Samar Provincial Office held on April 25, 2024 a hybrid orientation and seminar to boost the growth of local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through key government programs.

The seminar covered Republic Act (RA) 11960, or the One Town, One Product (Otop) Philippines Act, and its implementing rules and regulations, RA 11904 or the Philippine Creative Industries Development Act (PCIDA), and RA 11961 or the Cultural Mapping Law.

The event drew over 140 participants, including representatives from the Northern Samar local government unit (LGU), MSMEs, and the DTI Eastern Visayas regional and provincial offices.

In her opening remarks, DTI-Northern Samar Provincial Director Mimosa B. Regis welcomed attendees and emphasized the importance of understanding the laws to catalyze MSME growth and development.

The DTI-MSME Development Group led insightful discussions on the intricacies of the Otop Program as outlined in the Otop Philippines Act.

They highlighted key program components like the Philippine Trust Mark, Otop hubs, and the crucial roles of collaboration between the LGUs and the DTI offices.

University of Eastern Philippines of the Archives and Centre for Samar Studies Professor Lianna Melissa Dela Rosa also shared invaluable insights on the significance and practical implementation of the Cultural Mapping Law.

Moreover, the DTI-Competitiveness and Innovation Group also delved into the PCIDA. They outlined the various domains and clusters that make up the creative sector, and the roles of Negosyo Centers and the Local Culture and Arts Councils in supporting these industries.

The orientation and seminar served as a robust platform to empower Negosyo Center business counselors and local governments in Eastern Visayas for the firm implementation of these laws.

Committed to propel economic growth and development, the DTI Northern Samar Provincial Office remains steadfast in its pursuit of strategic initiatives, partnerships, and capacity-building programs.

For more information about Otop and PCIDA law, please visit otop@dti.ph, ask@dti.gov.ph, or visit the nearest Negosyo Center in your municipality. (PR)