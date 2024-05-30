DTI Northern Samar products takes center stage in trade fair

THE Department of Trade and Industry Northern Samar Provincial Office (DTI-NSPO) took center stage in a successful showcase of the region's rich heritage and entrepreneurial spirit at the first Manggad san Northern Samar: Heritage Month Trade Fair.

Held from May 16 to 19 at Robinsons North Tacloban, Abucay, the event highlighted the creativity and economic potential of Northern Samar's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In partnership with the Robinsons North Tacloban and the Northern Samar Provincial Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office, the trade fair provided a platform for 44 exhibitors to showcase handcrafted products -- fashion accessories, housewares, decors, and artisan food -- inspired by the island-living lifestyle and culture of Nortehanons.

The four-day fair earned P2 million in cash and booked sales, emphasizing the economic potential and creativity of Northern Samar's MSMEs.

Among the top performers were the Northern Samar Indigenous Handicrafts & Coco Coir Producers Association with P223,400 in sales of rattan bags, and Beata’s Delicacy with P611,750 in sales of pili products.

DTI Northern Samar Provincial Director Mimosa Regis underscored the initiative’s significance, and highlighted the department’s role in promoting local businesses and culture.

The DTI’s leadership and dedication were further emphasized by DTI Eastern Visayas Director Celerina Bato. (PR)