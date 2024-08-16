DTI to Eastern Visayans: Patronize local products

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has called on residents of Eastern Visayas to patronize local products as the country celebrates Made in the Philippines Products Week.

Speaking during the opening of the four-day “Gawang Otso” (Made in Region 8) trade fair at a mall in Tacloban City, Thursday, DTI 8 (Eastern Visayas) Director Celerina Bato said they hold market access activities to raise public awareness about locally made products.

“This is part of our government’s long-running campaign to promote economic nationalism and to help foster public confidence in Philippine-made products. In essence, this celebration is geared towards showcasing the rich tapestry of ingenuity, talents, and treasures Region 8 has to offer,” Bato said in an interview.

The trade department has invited government employees, restaurant owners, coffee shop managers, and local store owners to visit the trade fair at the mall’s grounds and discuss market linkages with producers.

Participating in the trade fair, now in its fourth year, are 69 DTI-assisted micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) showcasing handcrafted fashion accessories, housewares, decor, and furniture, as well as artisan food and delicacies honed from the region’s six provinces: Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Samar, Eastern Samar, and Northern Samar.

“We hope that these MSMEs will be able to link with and create partnerships with them. We also enjoin you to invite your existing buyers, relatives, and friends through your respective social media accounts to further promote the event,” Bato added.

The DTI looks to generate PHP3 million in sales from this fair on Aug. 15-18.

Bato said they are confident they could meet this year’s sales target with improved packaging and the increasing popularity of local products.

The DTI holds market fairs to showcase new and improved products in special settings.

The Made in the Philippines Product Week is celebrated every Aug. 17 to 23. The government campaign aims to promote Philippine-manufactured products and services for economic nationalism. (PNA)