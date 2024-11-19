DTI’s Fiesta Haraya ignites creativity, culture in Eastern Visayas

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) recently concluded a vibrant celebration of creativity and culture with Fiesta Haraya in Eastern Visayas.

Fiesta Haraya, the regional and national platform for creative industry players and stakeholders, showcases Filipino creativity and promotes the creative industries development agenda.

Fiesta Hiraya is a fusion of two words representing Filipino tradition – “fiesta,” a Spanish word for party or festivity, and “haraya,” which means imagination or vision.

This year’s regional focus aimed to drive innovation, foster collaboration, and unlock the full potential of the regional creative industries.

The event brought together visual artists, performing groups, industry practitioners, and relevant government officials to champion the region’s burgeoning creative industry.

The festivities commenced with a grand array of masterpieces by local visual artists at the Robinsons North Tacloban on November 4.

Building on this visual feast, the People’s Center and Library hosted an insightful creatives forum the following day. This forum provided a platform for industry experts and government representative to share valuable knowledge and programs to foster the development of the creative industry in Region 8.

The forum featured a presentation by DTI Creatives Industry Development Program director Atty. Gio Franco Gomez, who offered an overview of the creatives industry of the country.

Other speakers included Nova Jorge of Department of Education-Eastern Visayas, Director Glenn Ocaña of the Department of Science and Technology Region 8, Eugene Tan of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Leyte, Romeo Jason Padulla of the Intellectual Property Office Tacloban Satellite Office, and Elmer Garado of Small Business Corporation.

To further highlight the diverse talents in the region, Eastern Visayas State University, led by fashion design professor Ma. Stephanie "Tipay" Caintic, presented a fashion show by Pustura.

Attendees also explored a mini trade fair featuring local innovative products from Eastern Visayas.

The celebration culminated with a colorful Creative Cultural Show featuring 15 talented performers from across the region. The diverse acts spanned traditional folklore and kundiman, festival dances, jazz, siday, ensemble pieces, and modern rap.

Coinciding with Fiesta Hiraya, the DTI-Eastern Visayas recognized local government units' achievements in competitiveness through the Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index.

At the awards ceremony, Mayor Vilma Germino of Can-avid, Eastern Samar encouraged local governments to participate in the survey.

Can-avid received the most awards, demonstrating its improved competitiveness over the years. (PR)