E. Visayas hospital seeks LGUs' help in blood donation drives

THE Eastern Visayas Medical Center (EVMC) regional blood bank center has called on local government units (LGUs) to support blood donation initiatives and avert shortage of supply.

Roland Gorgonia, EVMC blood bank supervisor, said they need the support of local leaders to ensure enough supply.

As dengue fever cases in Eastern Visayas continue to increase, there is a high demand for blood transfusions for patients who are in critical conditions, he noted.

The Department of Health-Eastern Visayas reported that as of Sept. 17, there were 11,624 cases of the viral disease, which is 314 percent higher than the reported number during the same period in 2023.

At least 23 have died due to dengue this year.

The EVMC has been conducting regular mobile blood donation but it has yet to meet the needed supply, Gorgonia said.

“Not all LGUs are into blood donation. If ever they do, they only collect a minimal quantity, which is not adequate,” he added.

The scarcity of blood supply worsens during the month of May, which is fiesta season, and in January and December when celebrations abound, Gorgonia said. (PNA)