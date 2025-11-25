E. Visayas private sector workers to get P35 daily wage hike

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) has released the new order granting a P35 daily minimum wage hike in two tranches to private sector workers in Eastern Visayas.

Under Wage Order No. RBVIII-25 made public Monday, November 24, 2025, minimum wage earners will have a P17 increase in their daily pay effective 15 days after publication.

The minimum daily wage for private sector workers in the region will range from P422 to P452, depending on the industry and geographic classification.

The second tranche of P18 daily raises the minimum wage further, ranging from P440 to P470, starting June 1, 2026.

“The prescribed rates apply to normal working hours not exceeding eight hours a day. The increase covers all minimum wage earners in the private sector regardless of position, employment status or payment method,” the RTWPB stated.

Meanwhile, the wage board likewise approved Wage Order No. RBVIII-DW-06, raising the monthly minimum wage for kasambahay (domestic worker) in the region. The new order increases the salary from P5,800 to P6,400.

The board warned that any employer who refuses or fails to comply with the mandated wage increases will face penalties under Section 12 of Republic Act 6727 (Wage Rationalization Act), as amended by Republic Act 8188.

The new wage orders were approved on Nov. 10, 2025, with board members representing labor, management and government agencies concurring.

The Department of Labor and Employment reminded employers to ensure timely adjustments in their payroll systems once the wage orders become effective.

The RTWPB issued the new order after consultations in Ormoc City for the Western Leyte area, Maasin City for Southern Leyte, Naval for Biliran, Calbayog City for Samar, Catarman for Northern Samar, Borongan City for the Eastern Samar, and Tacloban City for Leyte. (PNA)