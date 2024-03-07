Eastern Samar students develop app to enhance free ride

A GROUP of computer engineering students of the Eastern Samar State University (ESSU) in Borongan City developed an innovative bus system application to enhance passenger experience under the city government's free bus ride program.

The mobile application enables passengers to track buses, inform them of upcoming stops and arrival times, and scan QR codes or access cards for use by registered passengers to avail of the service.

Shane Francis Javier, a senior computer engineering student at ESSU, said they have chosen to develop the “Libre Sakay” app to support the city government’s program of giving free rides to students and other commuters.

The team installed an app inside buses and developed a mobile app for use by passengers.

“Finding digital solutions to everyday challenges has really piqued my interest, and I think it is just my very nature to enjoy tinkering with code. That is why, even though developing an application, both Android for the client application and an app for the server application, is quite demanding of focus and time,” Javier said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

The app aimed at reducing the waiting time and enhancing passengers’ convenience, would allow them to plan their journeys ahead more effectively, said Javier, one of ESSU’s 23 current scholars of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

He led the team of four computer engineering students to develop the application with the supervision of their professor, Charito Sabate.

Other team members are Tristan Tumbaga, Rommel Alidon and Armand Anacta.

Javier, a native of San Julian town and son of a tricycle driver, said the project is their contribution to nation-building and giving back to the community.

In an interview Tuesday night, DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Sancho Mabborang said, “the initiative started as a thesis that turned out to be the next solution for commuters' common hassle.”

“You will be surprised at how innovative they are. It’s good that the technology is now being used by the local government and the community while it is being perfected. It enhances passengers’ convenience, allowing them to plan their journeys ahead more effectively,” Mabborang told the Philippine News Agency.

The application displays the location of buses around the city using the system, showing their real-time estimated arrival at specific stops.

A scanner is also found near the bus driver, wherein students, persons with disabilities and senior citizens are issued access cards for scanning upon boarding.

The app allows the bus to record the number of passengers and report to its server when the bus reaches its full capacity, informing other passengers through their mobile phones.

Borongan City Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda said the application is a crucial step forward in its smart city initiative.

He also emphasized the significance of the city’s collaboration with ESSU and DOST in its bid towards digitalization. (PNA)