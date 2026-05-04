Eastern Visayas anti-crime operations net 551 in one week

A WEEK-LONG intensified anti-criminality operations have resulted in the arrest of 551 individuals across Eastern Visayas, said the Police Regional Office 8 based at Camp Ruperto Kangleon, Palo, Leyte.

The Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo), covering April 19 to 25, 2026, also led to the confiscation of approximately 1,255.51 grams of shabu and marijuana, with a total estimated value of P8,531,589.24, and six assorted unlicensed firearms.

“This is the result of sustained pressure against all forms of criminality. Our operations will not stop, and we will keep pushing forward to ensure safer communities for everyone,” said PRO 8 Director Brigadier General Jason Capoy.

He also assured the public that “all actions undertaken during the operations adhered strictly to Philippine National Police procedures and respected the rights of all individuals involved.”

A total of 361 law enforcement operations were carried out during the operational period, according to the police regional command.

The operations led to the arrest of 10 Most Wanted Persons and 121 additional wanted individuals, including 36 suspects involved in illegal drugs, and 370 individuals for violations of various special laws, including Republic Act 10654 (Illegal Fishing), Republic Act 9175 (Illegal Logging/Chainsaw Act), RA 9287 / PD 1602 (Illegal Gambling) and other related offenses.

“Parallel efforts were also made against insurgency and terrorism…resulting in the voluntary surrender of seven individuals,” PRO 8 reported.

“Beyond these, law enforcement units also served one search warrant,” it added.

The arrested individuals are in custody as charges are readied for court filing. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)