Eastern Visayas army sends off 74IB personnel

THE 8th Infantry Division based in Catbalogan City, Samar has led the send-off ceremony for the 74th Infantry Battalion personnel to formally recognize their contributions in securing communities in Eastern Visayas from communist rebels.

"With the successful completion of its mission in Eastern Visayas, the 74IB will return to its mother unit under the 2nd Infantry Division to assume new assignments and continue its service to the nation," the army in the region said on Thursday, December 26, 2025.

"The 8ID likewise extended its gratitude to the officers, enlisted personnel, and families of the 74IB for their steadfast service and unwavering support, emphasizing that the bonds forged through shared missions endure beyond redeployment," it added.

Since February 2023, the 74IB personnel have been deployed in the Division’s area of responsibility, under the 803rd Infantry Brigade’s operational control.

They operated in the towns of Mapanas, Palapag, Gamay, and Lapinig in Northern Samar.

In November 2025, the Battalion’s area of operations shifted to Leyte and Southern Leyte provinces, according to the 8ID.

"In its expanded area of operations, the 74th Infantry Battalion was placed under the 802nd Infantry Brigade operational control where it continued to enhance the Division’s operational effectiveness and contribute to peace and security across Eastern Visayas," the army said in a statement to the media.

"Throughout its deployment, the Battalion consistently demonstrated professionalism, discipline, and determination while conducting sustained combat, intelligence, and civil-military operations in support of the 8ID’s peace, security, and nation-building efforts," it added.

Their accomplishments include the neutralization of 164 rebel members, seizure of 69 firearms, recovery of 37 improvised explosive devices, and dismantling 37 enemy hideouts.

"Living up to its moniker 'Unbeatable,' these achievements reflect not only the Battalion’s strong tactical capabilities but also its ability to gain the trust of local communities, and help foster lasting peace and security in the Region," the army said.

Eastern Visayas, particularly the Samar Island, has remained a hotbed of insurgency with the continued presence of the communist rebels, who have been waging a Maoist-inspired guerrilla war since the late 1960s. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)