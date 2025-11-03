Eastern Visayas braces for 'Tino'

MANDATORY evacuation has been implemented in various areas across Eastern Visayas on Monday, November 3, 2025, as the region braced for the possible impact of Typhoon Tino.

In Tacloban City, the region's capital, Mayor Alfred Romualdez urged the public to prepare their evacuation plan early, specifically those living in coastal and low-lying areas.

“Let the government do its job to monitor and respond to those who are in need of help,” said Romualdez in a press briefing on Monday, while assuring that the city will work 24/7 to ensure the welfare and security of the residents.

The mayor earlier issued Executive Order 2025-10-65 for the suspension of work and classes from November 3 to 4, and imposed liquor "to maintain peace and readiness of the public."

Leyte Governor Jericho Petilla also placed the entire province under red alert and suspended work in government offices and classes in all levels for both private and public until Tuesday, November 4.

Relief mobilization

As of Sunday, November 2, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in the region has prepositioned 121,331 family food packs, 20,664 non-food relief items, 18,473 ready-to-eat food boxes, and 4,950 water bottles in strategic locations across the region.

"These are readily available for augmentation to requesting Local Government Units," the agency assured the public.

Police Regional Office 8 (PRO-8), led by Brigadier General Jason Capoy, has also intensified its readiness and mobilization of personnel.

“Let us all be careful. We need to get through the night to be ready and deploy for search and rescue operations if needed. Make sure all means of communication are fully charged to avoid coordination issues," said Capoy on Monday.

"We have conducted an emergency meeting yesterday and all our preparations are in place. The Chief, Philippine National Police, is also extending his prayers and full support to all our personnel in the field," he added.

As of Monday evening, there were 2,757 evacuation centers in the region, with 108 currently occupied by 4,060 families or 14,423 individuals, mostly from Southern Leyte, Biliran, and Ormoc City.

Real-time monitoring of water levels, flood-prone areas, and road and bridge conditions were ongoing, according to the police regional command.

There were no reported flooding, landslides, or casualties, and all major roads and bridges were passable, as of Monday.

“Let us continue to pray for everyone's safety. Even if we are prepared for any situation, it is still in God's hands that we are guided and protected amidst this typhoon. No one should be out and about during the typhoon—let's look for a safe place," Capoy added.

PRO 8 spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Analiza Armeza said they have over 1,800 Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) who are ready to provide assistance, including Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) personnel being assigned to evacuation centers for the security of the evacuees.

In Guiuan town of Eastern Samar, where the threat of storm surge is of highest probability, the local government unit (LGU) identified government and private facilities as evacuation centers during the mandatory evacuation order on Monday.

These buildings include the Sirungan han Guiuan, Eastern Samar State University (Essu) -Guiuan Campus, and three classrooms at St. Mary’s Academy.

"The public is advised that the time to evacuate is now while weather conditions are still favorable for movement and still safe for the Emergency Response Teams and vehicles of the LGU," it said, ahead of Tino's expected landfall on late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, three cancelled ship trips have been recorded in San Ricardo and Liloan Ports, while 489 passengers and 176 vehicles were stranded in the ports of Southern Leyte and Northern Samar, as of Monday morning.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the region said more than 800 field personnel and maintenance crew were ready for deployment, while more than 100 heavy equipment have been pre-positioned across Eastern Visayas.

Community support

Members of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Southern Leyte Chapter, headed by Jonas Maco, conducted manpower and equipment preparedness activities on Sunday, and joined a virtual pre-disaster conference initiated by PRC national headquarters and the Southern Leyte Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) ahead of the storm.

In Maasin City, Monsignor Oscar Cadayona, vicar-general of Maasin Diocese and president of Saint Joseph College, said they have opened the doors of its Catholic school in the city for the evacuees from the nearby barangays.

Personnel of the Philippine Army's 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion, under Lieutenant Colonel Esmeraldo Sumalinog, also heightened their preparation and coordination with various Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (MDRRMOs) and local police in the provinces of Southern Leyte and Leyte ahead of Typhoon Tino.

“Our Avenger troops are on standby and ready to assist our local counterparts. We are closely working with the LGUs and MDRRMOs to ensure that communities are safe and well-informed. The welfare and safety of our people will always be our top priority,” said Sumalinog in a statement.

As of Monday evening, Pagasa reported Typhoon Tino slightly intensified as it moved westward toward the Eastern Visayas–Caraga area

Based on the latest available data, it was last seen 170 km east-southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, moving Westward at 20 km/h, with packing winds of 130 km/h, gusts up to 160 km/h, and central pressure 970 hPa.

Typhoon-force winds extend up to 300 km from the center, Pagasa said.

Signal No. 4 was already declared in Southern Leyte, southern Leyte towns (Baybay, Abuyog, Mahaplag, etc.), Camotes Islands, northeastern Bohol, Dinagat, Siargao, and Bucas Grande Islands. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)