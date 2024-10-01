Eastern Visayas cops ensure security for COC filing

BRIGADIER General Reynaldo Pawid, director of the Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas (PRO-8), assured a peaceful and orderly filing of Certificate of Candidacy (COC) and Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance (CONAs) scheduled from October 1 to 8, 2024, for the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

“We are fully committed to ensuring the safety of candidates and the public during this filing period. Our personnel are well-prepared, and we will continue to work closely with other agencies to safeguard the integrity of the filing process,” Pawid said.

A total of 3,263 police personnel were deployed to secure the region during the COC filing period.

“These measures will continue until the filing process concludes, aiming to monitor the movement of people and vehicles and to detect any illegal firearms, contraband, or other potential threats,” the police regional command said in a statement to the media on Tuesday, October 1.

The number of law enforcers includes visible and covert security forces strategically positioned in key areas, with 523 personnel assigned to area and perimeter security at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices.

Some 279 Police Assistance Desks (PADs) have been established at key points for immediate assistance, while 492 mobile patrols, 468 personnel for route and traffic management, and 1,148 officers have been deployed to various checkpoints across the region.

An ambulance with a medical team is on standby in the vicinity of the venues, and coordination with regional, provincial, and municipal election officers and supervisors has been established to ensure safety and security, according to the police regional command.

Meanwhile, Pawid encouraged candidates and the public “to cooperate with authorities by adhering to security protocols.”

“PRO-8 assures the public that all security measures are in place, and the police force is ready to respond to any challenges during this period,” the police official said. (SunStar Philippines)