Eastern Visayas deploys 4,500 cops for Undas 2023

SOME 4,598 police officers were deployed to secure all of the 369 cemeteries and memorial parks in the region for the observance of Undas 2023, or All Saints’ Day on November 1 and All Souls’ Day on November 2.

“We give the public our commitment and assurance that they can rely on the PNP and partner agencies to continue to provide security throughout all of these significant events in Eastern Visayas,” said Brigadier General Reynaldo Pawid, director of Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas on Wednesday, November 1.

Pawid said there will also be 392 police assistance desks (PADs) in various cemeteries and places of convergence to assist the public.

“I also appeal to the public to follow the safety protocols implemented in cemeteries and to avoid bringing any prohibited items and contraband inside for a smooth visit to their departed loved ones,” the police official added.

Police personnel have remained on full alert “for any eventualities or possible unrest,” days after the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on October 30.

“Approximately, 80 percent of the deployment force from the BSKE 2023 elections will remain in their respective assignments up until November 2, with the exception of regional headquarters personnel who composed the Regional Standby Support Force (RSSF) deployed to render election duties,” the police regional command said.

“They were recalled and have returned to their respective offices to perform regular police duties,” it added.

Meanwhile, Pawid disclosed that an operation plan has already been laid out for the observance of the 10th-year commemoration of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) on November 8.

“There will be no let-up, our efforts will continue for the safety and security of the general public,” Pawid said. (SunStar Philippines)