Eastern Visayas gears up for ‘biggest, grandest’ Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair

THE Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF), a flagship program of the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is set to open in Tacloban City from August 2-3, 2024, to serve the residents from the six provinces of the Eastern Visayas region.

House Speaker and Leyte First District Congressman Ferdinand Martin Romualdez earlier announced that with the opening of the 3rd regular session of the 19th Congress, they will also start a new chapter in the launching of BPSF in the provinces all over the country.

During a joint press conference held Thursday, August 1, House Deputy Secretary General and Lead of BPSF National Secretariat Sofonias Gabonada, Jr. and Tingog Partylist Representative Jude Acidre disclosed that the national government will have its “biggest and grandest staging of the service caravan in terms of the total value of services to be delivered but also in the number of lawmakers attending the event.”

“Nandito ang mga congressman, 241 House members who will be visiting tomorrow to witness the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair at gusto nilang makita na yung inilaan nilang pondo sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno at mga program nito ay naparating talaga sa mga tao,” Gabonada said.

According to the official, more than P1.2 billion worth of services to the people of Eastern Visayas, of which over P800 million is in the form of cash assistance, will be delivered during the two-day caravan.

In a separate statement, host city mayor Alfred Romualdez invited the public to participate and register at bagongpilipinastayo.com to get free and quality services from various agencies of the government from August 2-3, 2024.

The caravan will be held at Leyte Normal University campus.

It will feature the services from various government agencies, ranging from education, agriculture, social services, livelihood programs, regulatory functions, health, and others.

Meanwhile, Reyan Arinto, regional head of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA)-Eastern Visayas, urged the local residents “to take advantage of the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair.”

“This program offers a comprehensive range of government services, making them more accessible and convenient for the public. By participating, you can benefit from streamlined processes and valuable support to meet your needs,” Arinto told Sunstar Philippines.

A "Bagong Pilipinas Pagkakaisa Concert" will also take place to entertain the public at the RTR Plaza in Tacloban at 5 p.m. on August 2.

The event will feature top showbiz personalities and performers, like Daniel Padilla, Pokwang, This Band, Jane De Leon, Sponge Cola, Plethora, Antonio Bathan, Righteous One, ILT Band, and Hilera, among others.

Meanwhile, Gobanado said they also aim to implement the BSPF in all 82 provinces of the country.

“If successful, we would replicate it (in other areas of the country),” said Gabonada, noting that Leyte “was among the first four provinces where BPSF was officially launched.” (SunStar Philippines)