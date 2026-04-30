Eastern Visayas’ most wanted for rape nabbed in Leyte

POLICE arrested the Eastern Visayas’ fourth most wanted person on multiple rape charges during a joint operation on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in Isabel town, Leyte.

“We will sustain our intensified operations against wanted persons to ensure that they are brought to justice. This accomplishment reflects our steadfast commitment to public safety and the rule of law,” said Police Regional Office Eastern Visayas Director Brigadier General Jason Capoy.

He said the suspect was arrested in Barangay Apale on April 29, 2026.

Authorities identified the accused only as “Jun,” 41, a farmer originally from Sarangani who was living in Isabel.

Officers from the Isabel Municipal Police Station, Regional Intelligence Unit 8 and Malungon Municipal Police Station carried out the arrest under a warrant dated January 28, 2025.

The warrant, issued by the presiding judge of Family Court Branch 10 in Alabel, Sarangani, covered three counts of statutory rape and 11 counts of rape by sexual assault.

No bail was recommended for the statutory rape charges.

However, bail was set at P200,000 for each count of rape by sexual assault, PRO 8 said in a report.

Meanwhile, Capoy lauded the units for their coordination.

The suspect is in the custody of the Isabel Municipal Police Station pending proper disposition. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)