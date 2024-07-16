Eastern Visayas players lauded for ‘historic performance’ in Palaro 2024

OFFICIALS of the Department of Education (DepEd)-Eastern Visayas praised the “historic performance” of the region’s delegation at this year’s Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City that concluded on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

“The Eastern Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Evraa) delegation has significantly climbed the ranks surpassing its record in the past Palarong Pambansa competitions,” said Dr. Evelyn Fetalvero, education regional director.

“DepEd-Eastern Visayas extends its heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders, including local government officials, coaches, parents, athletes, supporters, and those who have been instrumental in reaching this milestone,” she added.

In the information released by the regional Public Affairs Unit, headed by Jasmin Calzita, it said that in the history of the Palarong Pambansa, the highest number of Gold medals obtained by the Evraa delegates was only 11 back in 2015 in Tagum City.

In 2023, Evraa was ranked 14th out of 17 delegations.

However, in the 2024 Palaro, the Evraa delegation rose to seventh place, harvesting 54 medals -- including 18 Gold, 14 Silver, and 22 Bronze medals -- the highest total number of medals the Evraa had won since.

DepEd-Eastern Visayas also recognized the “significant milestone” achieved by Jan Dwayne Malpas, a 12-year-old athlete from Tacloban City, who won four gold medals in swimming (three of which were for Individual categories and one for Group category).

“Additionally, Malpas garnered a Bronze medal in the 50m Freestyle. His outstanding performance exemplifies the talent and determination of our athletes and serves as an inspiration to the entire Evraa delegation,” Fetalvero said.

Meanwhile, the region praised the achievements of the para-game athletes, who obtained one gold, one silver and three bronze medals; and demo sports players, who garnered one gold and one bronze medal.

“Though not included in the official medal tally, this is a manifestation that DepEd-Eastern Visayas 8 puts premium in all facets of sports…Together, we will continue this journey of excellence and inspire future generations of athletes,” Fetalvero added.

The National Capital Region reaffirmed its dominance at this year’s five-day national sporting event, securing 98 gold medals, as of Tuesday afternoon. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)