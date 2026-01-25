Eastern Visayas police honor 11th anniversary of fallen SAF 44

POLICE in Eastern Visayas commemorated the 11th anniversary of the heroism of the Special Action Force (SAF) 44 at the Heroes' Monument in Camp Ruperto Kangleon, Palo, Leyte on Sunday, January 25, 2026.

"The sacrifice of the Fallen 44 remains in the hearts of Police Regional Office 8 and the entire Philippine National Police," said Brigadier General Jason Capoy, regional director, during the wreath-laying ceremony.

"Their heroism serves as a strength and inspiration for the police to fulfill their sacred duty to serve and protect without hesitation," he added.

The 44 SAF members sacrificed their lives in an anti-terrorism operation, known as "Oplan Exodus," in Tukanalipao, Mamasapano, Maguindanao on January 25, 2015.

Six of the 44 heroes came from Eastern Visayas, namely, PO3 John Lloyd Sumbilla from Sulat, Eastern Samar; PO2 Rodel Ramacula, of Rosario, Northern Samar; PO2 Glenn Bedua of Dulag, Leyte; PO2 Noel Balaca Jr. of Oras, Eastern Samar; PO1 Joseph Sagonoy of Silvino Lubos, Northern Samar; and PO1 Mark Lory Clemencio of Carigara, Leyte.

"Their sacrifice is a reminder of the weight of the responsibility we bear as law enforcers. In every day that we wear our uniform, we must carry the same valor and dedication shown by SAF 44," said Capoy, as he consoled the families and loved ones of the fallen police officers.

"They showed us that true heroism is not measured by awards, but by the willingness to give everything for the greater good," the police official added.

Capoy maintained that the sacrifice of SAF 44 "has left a deep mark on the region, where they are considered models of honor and bravery."

This year's commemoration was on the theme, “In Valor, We Remember: A Pledge for Future Generations." (TPM/SunStar Philippines)