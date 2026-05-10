Eastern Visayas welcomes international cruise visit to famed Digyo Island

DEPARTMENT of Tourism Eastern Visayas Director Karen Tiopes welcomed 85 international guests from the first-ever Swan Hellenic Expedition Cruise during its recent visit to Digyo Island, Inopacan, Leyte.

“Experiences like these reflect the growing potential of Eastern Visayas as a destination for boutique and expedition cruise tourism, particularly for travelers seeking authentic cultural connections and immersive community experiences,” Tiopes said.

“The visit also coincided with the maiden voyage of SH Minerva in Philippine waters, making the occasion even more significant for both Swan Hellenic and Eastern Visayas tourism,” she added.

The tourism director lauded the partnership with the Local Government Unit of Inopacan under Mayor Azucena Mirambel and the local residents for the “relaxed and meaningful flow of activities” they offered to the visitors.

Instead of the overly packed itinerary, the 85 tourists were given the opportunity “to genuinely immerse themselves in the local experience — enjoying cultural interactions, food tasting activities, and community encounters, while still having time to unwind and appreciate the natural beauty of Digyo Island.”

According to the tourism regional office, the immersion activities featured three experiential stations that showcased the community’s heritage and way of life.

They were introduced to Pandanus Weaving Station, where visitors observed the process and traditional handweaving techniques that showcase local craftsmanship and cultural identity.

Another was the Fisherfolk Skills Station, where the guest learned firsthand about net making and traditional practices of salting and sun-drying fish, offering insight into the daily livelihood of coastal communities.

A Tuba Station was also organized, allowing the tourists to participate in tasting sessions of a local drink, and witnessed a tuba gatherer demonstrate the traditional harvesting of coconut sap.

“Beyond the structured activities, guests engaged warmly with the community through music, dancing, and genuine conversations, creating a relaxed and meaningful cultural exchange. Many also took the opportunity to support local livelihoods by purchasing handmade products and souvenirs,” the tourism office said.

Citing the feedback shared by cruise representatives and guests, Tiopes said the guests described their visit to the island as “the best day of their cruise so far.”

The tourists were thankful for the “warmth, smiles, and genuine hospitality of the people of Inopacan,” which brought them “meaningful experience.” (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)