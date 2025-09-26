Elderly man drowns in Biliran flash flood

AN ELDERLY man was found dead on Friday, September 26, 2025, after a flash flood brought by Severe Tropical Storm Opong struck Caibiran, Biliran, authorities said.

The victim, identified only as “Gogoy,” 68, a resident of Barangay Vicenta, was discovered around 7:15 a.m., Friday, at a farmland in Sitio Borin of the said barangay in Caibiran.

"Accordingly, the victim had earlier been reminded by the barangay captain to evacuate his residence, which was located under the bridge of Barangay Villa Vicenta, but he refused to leave," police said.

Authorities said the discovery of the body was reported after a resident saw the cadaver while searching for his carabao.

A municipal health officer conducted an on-site post-mortem examination and ruled the cause of death as asphyxia due to drowning brought about by the flooding. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)