Elderly woman found dead after 'Uwan' destroys seaside houses in Catbalogan

A 64-YEAR-OLD woman was found dead after her house was hit by strong winds brought by Super Typhoon Uwan at Seaside Pier 2, Barangay 3, Catbalogan City, Samar on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Authorities said the victim, identified only as "Faye," a resident of the area, was discovered around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

In an initial investigation, it was determined the victim was trapped inside her house, which was made of light materials, when it suddenly collapsed after being battered by strong winds.

She reportedly returned to her house between 1 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday to retrieve her chickens.

Personnel from the Catbalogan City Police Station disclosed the victim's body was taken to the Samar Memorial Chapel following a retrieval operation conducted by the Catbalogan City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Philippine Coast Guard.

A post-mortem examination was requested at the Catbalogan City Health Office.

The CDRRMO said more than 700 residents were evacuated in the city due to Super Typhoon Uwan. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)