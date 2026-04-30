EV car brand accelerates Visayas’ transition to green mobility

AN ELECTRIC vehicle (EV) and hybrid car brand is set to fast-track electric vehicle adoption in the Visayas region amid soaring fuel prices with the launching of its new showroom in Mandaue City, Cebu.

"In this climate, electric and hybrid vehicles offer a practical shield against fuel shocks while advancing the country’s energy transition goals," said Eres Automotive Inc. CEO/president Joseph Carlo Japson, distributor of Omoda and Jaecoo EV car brand.

He said the Omoda & Jaecoo, with its new showroom at Mereea High Street in Mandaue, "enters the Cebu market backed by record-breaking global growth."

“We didn’t just bring a display to the people of Mandaue and Cebu, in general. We brought the experience,” Japson said.

“With the Jaecoo eJ6 full EV, our most popular model by far, and the Jaecoo J7 SHS plug-in Hybrid, every drive leads to meaningful savings. You drive the same distance, but spend far less. That’s the smarter way forward for Cebu,” Japson added.

Starting April 30, 2026, Cebuanos will get that same first-hand experience in Mandaue with the Jaecoo eJ6, Jaecoo J5 SHS-HEV, Jaecoo J7 SHS plug-in Hybrid, and the Omoda C5 ICE.

“It wasn’t just about viewing the cars. It was about feeling what they’re made of,” Japson said.

Company officials who graced the event include Eres Automotive Inc. Chairman Eresberto Japson, Vice Chair Susanne Japson, Chief Operations Officer Jose Diego Canazares, Chief Finance Officer Jose Orlanda, and Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan "Joey" Japzon, among other visitors.

The launch-day offered visitors a chance to explore the full Omoda & Jaecoo lineup and book test drives on-site. (Ronald O. Reyes)