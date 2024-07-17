Evraa soars to new heights at Palarong Pambansa 2024

THE Eastern Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Evraa) delegation has made history at the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in Cebu City, securing a seventh place finish and surpassing its previous best performance.

The region's athletes showcased their talent and determination, accumulating a record-breaking 54 medals, including 18 gold, 14 silver, and 22 bronze.

This achievement marks a significant milestone for Evraa, exceeding its previous highest gold medal count of 11 in 2015.

Leading the charge for Evraa was 12-year-old swimming sensation Jan Dwayne Malpas from Tacloban City, who secured four gold medals, including three individual titles and one group category victory.

Malpas also added a bronze medal in the 50m freestyle.

Beyond the official medal tally, Evraa also excelled in the Para Games and Demo Sports, securing a total of five medals.

Department of Education (DepEd)-Eastern Visayas extended its gratitude to all stakeholders for their support and dedication, which has contributed to this historic achievement.

The region remains committed to promoting physical education and sports, fostering teamwork, sportsmanship, and peace through sports. (Jobeth Dick Husay, NWSSU intern)