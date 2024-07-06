Families identify remains of 3 persons found dead in Southern Leyte

FAMILIES have positively identified the remains of three individuals who were found dead in Barangay Olisihan, Sogod, Southern Leyte, on July 3, 2024.

According to information released by the Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas (PRO-8), the victims were all from Albuera, Leyte, approximately a two-hour drive from Barangay Olisihan.

They were identified as “Ando,” 16, single, jobless, and a resident of Sitio Bagtad, Barangay Poblacion, Albuera; alias “Nono,” 20, single, jobless, from Barangay Talisayan; and alias “Onil,” 25, single, a construction worker and a resident of Sitio Bagtad, Barangay Poblacion.

Initial police reports said that the victims were found beneath Dampoy Bridge in Barangay Olisihan.

Two of the bodies were tied with steel wires around their necks and wrapped with packing tape, while the other had a gunshot wound to the head.

It is believed that the victims were already dead when they were brought to the said area.

The authorities are still investigating the incident. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)