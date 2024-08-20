Families of ‘drug war’ victims pin hopes on ICC

FAMILIES of victims of the “drug war” during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte have found a ray of hope following the latest developments in the investigation led by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“Yes, I am hopeful that with the involvement of the ICC, the victims of the drug war, especially our relatives, will be given justice,” said Belinda (not her real name), whose uncle was also killed during a 2019 drug raid in central Philippines.

The source, who requested anonymity for safety reasons, said their family did not pursue filing cases against the government’s anti-drug operatives “due to a lack of money.”

“This is the fate of poor people who are simply killed, even if they don't deserve it,” Belinda told Sunstar Philippines.

According to Belinda, she and her family were elated upon learning that the ICC has requested assistance from the Philippine government in interviewing persons of interest in connection to the “drug war” campaign under Duterte.

On July 30, 2024, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV disclosed to the media that an incumbent Philippine senator and four other top police officials were placed on the “Blue Notice” list of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) upon the request of the ICC’s Office of the Prosecutor.

“It looks like the blue notice is just part of the ICC's process. While I think it’s too early to say that this will produce an outcome favorable to the thousands of victims of ‘drug war’ killings, it does send a message to abusive law enforcers: there will be a time of reckoning,” said Carlos Conde, senior researcher at the New York-based Human Rights Watch.

“The ICC seems serious in pursuing its investigation. The Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration should fully cooperate with the court’s investigation,” Conde added in a report from Catholic news site UCA News.

According to Interpol, a “Blue Notice” is issued “to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location, or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.”

Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla reportedly said that the Philippine government cannot stop Interpol if it serves warrants of arrest on individuals mentioned in the ICC’s probe.

Various human rights organizations claimed that over 20,000 suspected drug personalities were killed during Duterte’s anti-drug campaign. (SunStar Philippines)