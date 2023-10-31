Farmer turns over P70,000 for alleged vote buying in Leyte

A 47-YEAR-OLD farmer surrendered the P70,000 cash she received allegedly to buy her vote on the eve of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Calubian, Leyte.

The farmer, identified as married woman and a resident of the town, said she turned over the money to the authorities due to fear.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 29, 2023.

Authorities said the money was allegedly left to her by another person purposely to convince her not to vote another candidate during the elections on Monday.

The money was brought to the Calubian Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

An inventory of the money was also conducted in the presence of some barangay officials.