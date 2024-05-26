Farmer unearths rifle grenade while planting in Eastern Samar

A 43-YEAR-OLD farmer unexpectedly unearthed a rifle grenade while planting coconut trees in Quinapondan, Eastern Samar.

The incident happened in Barangay 02 Poblacion of the said town around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, May 26, 2024.

The farmer, identified only as alias Jo, immediately surrendered the rifle grenade with markings M-76B-AVA-0045-83 to the authorities.

According to the Quinapondan Municipal Police Station, they will turnover the said explosive to the Regional Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit-Eastern Visayas for proper disposition. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)