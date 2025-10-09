Filipina-Swiss Minerva Mondejar-Steiner joins 'Forest of Civilizations' collab exhibit at Japan's Expo 2025

MINERVA Mondejar-Steiner, a native of Tacloban City, Leyte, and now owner of Mondejar Gallery based in Zurich, Switzerland, has partnered with two Czech private firms in a unique outdoor installation exhibit project dubbed "Forest of Civilizations," featuring ancient subfossil oak trees at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

“These trees represent history, resilience, and the continuity of life,” said Filipina-Swiss Mondejar-Steiner, whose gallery has steadily built a reputation for curating exhibitions that merge artistic innovation with historical consciousness.

For her, the "Forest of Civilizations" exhibit is more than an international installation.

"It is a statement of how Filipino creativity and leadership can resonate within the world’s most prestigious cultural platforms, expanding the reach of Philippine art while shaping conversations on preservation and shared human history," she said in a statement.

Prominently displayed in the exhibit are 133 pieces of subfossil oak trees, remarkably preserved underground for 6,500 years since the Ice Age.

"These ancient oak trees, found over eight meters deep in the ground, were extracted seven years ago, embedded within glacial sediments in the North Moravia region of the modern Czech Republic," the exhibitor said.

"The preserved annual rings of the tree trunks offered insights, with the use of modern technology, into thousands of years of climate patterns, land shifts, and natural phenomena," it added.

Aside from its visual wonder, the ton-heavy tree installation at Expo 2025 turned out to be a representation of countries interested in participating in the project.

Besides the United Nations itself, among the countries that support the art installation’s concept of unity and climate awareness are the Czech Republic, where the ancient trees were found, as well as Norway, Monaco, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Canada, Armenia, Colombia, Thailand, Japan, the United States, and the Philippines, the birthplace of Mondejar-Steiner.

The outdoor exhibit, which started April 13, 2025, runs until October 13, 2025. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)