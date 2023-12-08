Filipino activists gear up for ‘Global Day of Action for Climate Justice’

THOUSANDS of Filipino climate activists and campaigners from various sectors and regions are expected to join the simultaneous mobilizations all over the country in observance of the “Global Day of Action for Climate Justice” on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The organizers said they aim to contribute to the "chorus of global voices," putting pressure on governments and decision-makers as the 28th Conference of Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate enters its crucial days of negotiations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), said that civil society "must escalate pressure to compel governments at the COP28 negotiations to take forward real solutions to the climate crisis."

"Governments have been failing to fulfill their duties to take urgent action to solve one of the greatest crises threatening the survival of people and communities all over the world,” Nacpil said in a statement to the media.

“We are especially demanding the governments of the world's wealthiest countries - the Global North - who have contributed the most to the problem of climate change to stop evading their responsibilities,” she added.

Saturday’s mobilizations will be part of more than 300 actions all over the world.

The Metro Manila leg of the mobilization will be held in Quezon City, but demonstrations will also be conducted in 53 areas throughout the country, the organizers said.

Joining the APMDD-led demonstrations are the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), Ecological Justice Interfaith Movement (ECOJIM), Oriang Women’s Movement, Sanlakas, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP), Laudato Si Movement Pilipinas, Task Force Detainees of the Philippines (TFDP), Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), K4K, Zone One Tondo Organization (ZOTO), Aniban ng Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (AMA), Alyansa Tigil Mina, Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates (PAHRA), Freedom from Debt Coalition (FDC), PS Link, Kongreso ng Pagkakaisa ng Maralita sa Lungsod (KPML), Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM), 350.Org, Youth Advocates for Climate Action-Philippines (YACAP), Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK), Save Philippines (SAVE PH), Philippine Misereor Partnership Inc. (PMPI), and National Congress of Labor (NCL).

Representatives from religious groups such as the Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Caritas Philippines and its Social Action Centers, and the Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines (CMSP) will also join the actions.

Their support will be symbolized by the ringing of church bells across the country to inform and invite their congregations to join the important “Global Day of Action for Climate Justice,” the groups added.

“The world's wealthiest biggest polluter-countries must deliver climate finance for this transition, as well as for adaptation and resilience building measures in the Global South. And in addition, pay reparations for the loss and damage suffered by people and communities," said Ian Rivera, the national coordinator of PMCJ.

Lawyer Aaron Pedrosa, secretary-general of Sanlakas, added that the Philippine government “is not exempt from obligations to solve the climate crisis.”

“We don't need false solutions like fossil gas, ammonia co-firing, and nuclear energy when we can and should transition directly into renewable energy. We've already proven that it works. It's up to the government to follow up with policies that ensure the welfare of communities and manage the phaseout of fossil fuels during this transition," he said.

The organizers maintained that the COP28 “is expected to deliver clear agreements on fossil fuel phase-out, on the targets for the acceleration of renewable energy development, on just transition programs, and the scaling up of climate finance delivery including pledges for the Loss and Damage Fund.” (SunStar Philippines)