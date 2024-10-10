Filipino advocacy groups pin hope to Cardinal-designate David

ADVOCACY and multisectoral group leaders have pinned their hopes to Diocese of Kalookan Bishop Pablo Virgilio “Ambo” David following his newest role as Cardinal-designate of the Catholic Church.

“May the good cardinal remain steadfast in speaking truth to power, and use his platform to call out government abuse, corruption and ineptness at a time when dynasties rule with impunity,” lawyer Aaron Pedrosa, secretary-general of Sanlakas, told Sunstar Philippines.

“It is no coincidence that Bishop now Cardinal David has been catapulted by Pope Francis who has tirelessly worked to bring the Church closer to the poor. May Cardinal David follow the pope's example by being the voice of the oppressed in the face of rising attacks against human rights defenders, development aggression, and capitalist exploitation,” he added.

Pedrosa, an environmental and rights advocate, prayed that the new Filipino cardinal “may rise to the challenge of leading the church in tackling inequality, poverty, and abuse of political power to guide the millions of Catholics not just into discernment but collective action.”

Danny Carranza, secretary-general of farmers’ rights group Katarungan, also lauded Pope Francis and Cardinal David, saying “it is an important appointment for a church leader deserving to occupy a very important position.”

“Cardinal David is known to advocate social justice and this new position will hopefully give social justice issues a higher profile and attention,” Carranza said in a separate interview with Sunstar Philippines.

On October 6, 2024, the 87-year-old pontiff announced the elevation of Bishop David to the College of Cardinals, along with 20 other cardinals from 18 countries around the globe.

Ardent church leader

David, 65, was born on March 2, 1959 in Betis, Pampanga province, and was baptized on December 30, 1959.

He belonged to a big family, with 12 other siblings, who are known in their respective professions.

In 1983, he was ordained priest for the Archdiocese of San Fernando, and was eventually named as auxiliary bishop of San Fernando in 2006, until his assignment in the Diocese of Kalookan in 2015.

David has been a bishop for 18 years and a priest for 41 years.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) recognized David as the Philippines’ “leading biblical scholars, holding a doctorate in theology from the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium.”

During the administration of then-President Rodrigo Duterte, David was at the forefront in calling out the former president in connection to his “bloody war on drugs.”

The Diocese of Kalookan, covering the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, and Navotas, had been turned into a “killing field” following the National Government’s drug war campaign, according to David.

In January 2025, David will assume the post of vice president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) after his election in February 2024.

With his new appointment, David will join the circle of active Filipino cardinals, which includes Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who is currently assigned in the Vatican, and Cardinal Jose Advincula of Manila.

The other living Filipino cardinals are Archbishop emeritus of Manila Gaudencio Rosales, and Archbishop emeritus of Cotabato Orlando Quevedo, who are now more than 80 years old and thus, they can no longer join in selecting a new pope.

The new cardinals would receive their red hat in time of this year’s Solemnity of Immaculate Conception on December 8, during a Vatican ceremony called consistory. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)