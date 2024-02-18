Filipino climate advocates urge China to lead Asia's renewable energy initiatives

FILIPINO climate campaigners and other civil society groups have urged the Chinese government to lead in building 100 percent renewable energy in Asia, particularly wind and solar power projects.

“China is in the best position to lead Asian developing countries’ rapid and equitable shift towards 100 percent renewable energy," said Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).

In a statement, Nacpil and her allied organizations called on China "to swiftly translate all of its recent pronouncements into concrete actions to support the renewable energy transition in developing countries.” Nacpil added.

Citing data, Nacpil said that China has already turned itself into the global leader in solar and wind energy as the top supplier of photovoltaic modules and wind turbines, accounting for 70 percent of the global market share in 2022.

“China can and should play a greater role in enabling other Asian countries to harness these abundant and affordable renewable energy resources and technologies at a scale and speed needed to prevent climate catastrophe,” she added.

On September 21, 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly that “China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad.”

During the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Summit in Beijing on October 18, 2023, President Xi also reaffirmed China's commitment to foster renewable energy development, while in the November 2023 APEC Summit, he also announced to establish a $107 billion financing window dedicated to supporting clean energy projects in developing nations, according to APMDD.

The other Philippine-based civil society groups that joined APMDD’s call include the Sanlakas, Philippine Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), Oriang Women’s Movement, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP), and Kilusan para sa Kabuhayan, Kalusugan, Kalikasan at Katiyakan sa Paninirahan (K4K). (SunStar Philippines)