Filipino LGBT Catholics elated over Vatican's same-sex couple blessing

CATHOLIC members of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community in the Philippines have expressed elation over the new Vatican ruling that allows the Catholic priests to administer blessings to same-sex couples as long as this is not part of the Church’s traditional doctrine and liturgical rites about marriage.

“It’s a good step towards recognizing the needs of the community. This is a good step from the Catholic church knowing their stance towards LGBT+ couples who seek marriage. I hope this is the beginning of a more inclusive Church in the coming years,” said Gio Costuna, 23, a member of an LGBTQ Pride group in Tacloban City, Leyte.

“It may take several years for Church to give the other needs of the LGBTQ, but this one is a nice step,” he added.

While the Vatican’s move to allow blessings for same-sex couples can be seen through polarizing lenses, a 31-year-old Filipino educator said that he sees the ruling “as a progressive step towards inclusivity, opening the arms of acceptance and understanding regarding the long-term controversies on human sexuality, morality, and tradition.”

“Further, this unfastens a democratic and broader discourse on the evolving social norms, which may free us from dogmatic, condemnatory, and exclusive mindsets,” said the educator and LGBTQ member who goes by another name.

“I think the church wants to be safe because LGBTs are very vocal about their so-called rights. They even use social media as their platform for airing their claims. There is nothing wrong if the church is being inclusive. Again, the LGBTQs are still humans and are still welcome in any religion they want to practice,” added Wendell Astrero, 48, in a report from Catholic news site UCA News.

Redemptorist priest Ferderiz Bacong Cantiller, CSsR, who works for the vocations ministry at the Redemptorist headquarters in Cebu City, maintained that he has been giving blessing to same-sex couples “all the time in the confessional,” even before the new Vatican ruling came out.

“The intention [of Pope Francis’ ‘Fiducia Supplicans’ (‘Supplicating Trust’)]' is to clarify it more and give clear guidance,” he said.

“It is God who imparts his graces and blessings, not us. He is the fount and source of every blessing. Every Christian (and that includes priests) imparts blessing as ‘channels’ of God's graces. We bless any good creature. We even bless pets (of course, the owner of the pets),” Cantiller told SunStar Philippines.