Filipinos laud Indonesia for arresting fugitive mayor Alice Guo

THE Catholic-majority Philippines lauded the Indonesian government for arresting fugitive Bamban town Mayor Alice Gou, who is accused of her alleged links to illegal Chinese gambling operations, money laundering, and human trafficking.

“This development underscores the principle that justice must prevail, and that accountability knows no borders. We commend the authorities for their continued pursuit of the truth and the rule of law,” Jing Rey Henderson, head of communications and partnership development of Caritas Philippines, told Sunstar Philippines on Thursday, September 4, 2024.

“As we have stated before, no one is above the law. Public servants must be held to the highest standards of integrity, and those who violate the public's trust must face the consequences of their actions,” added Henderson, as the humanitarian arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines also prayed for the immediate arrest of the fugitive 35-year-old mayor.

“Let this serve as a reminder to all leaders that true service to the people demands honesty, transparency, and a commitment to the common good. Caritas Philippines remains steadfast in promoting these values for the betterment of our society,” she added.

Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, was arrested by Indonesian authorities after to another hotel at about 1:00 a.m. on September 4 in Tangerang City, Jakarta.

“This is a very good development. It tests our justice system and the entire government system to test. Hopefully, those who were involved in the attempt of Guo to avoid the hearings will be identified and be dealt with the fullest extent of the law,” said Danny Carranza, leader of a pro-poor farmers’ group Katarungan.

“The justice system in this country is once again being challenged by people who think and act like they are above the law,” added Carranza in a report from Catholic news site UCA News.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier congratulated all law enforcement personnel who made the apprehension of Guo possible.

“The public may not know the intricate details of this mission that you have successfully accomplished, but on their behalf, accept my thanks,” Marcos told the public on September 4.

“The Philippines also thanks the Indonesian Government for their assistance on this matter. The close cooperation between our two governments has made this arrest possible,” Marcos said.

He also warned other Filipino fugitives who continue to evade the law, saying “such is an exercise in futility.”

The Philippine government is currently coordinating with the Indonesian immigration officials for the immediate return of Guo, who is in the custody of the Indonesian Police at Jatanras Mabes Polri.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who is leading an inquiry into Guo’s alleged involvement with illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) and her election to office despite not being a Filipino citizen, maintained that they will also run after those behind the escape of Guo.

“I’m fully expecting that Guo will finally speak the complete truth… She has nowhere else to go,” Hontiveros told the reporters in Manila.

As this developed, sectoral group Akbayan pointed out that Guo “is merely a symptom of the broader problem posed by the illegal Pogos operating in the country.”

“The next crucial step...is to hold those responsible for their spread—and the associated crimes and abuses—fully accountable," Akbayan president Rafaela David said in a statement.

The Philippines, during then-president Rodrigo Duterte regime, “was characterized by a reckless pivot to China, the unchecked rise of Pogos,” according to David. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)