Fire razes over 80 houses in Leyte amid 'Uwan'

A BLAZE destroyed more than 80 houses in Bato, Leyte amid Super Typhoon Uwan on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

The fire incident allegedly started around 4:20 a.m. Sunday at the house of a person identified only as "Elong" in Barangay Iniguihan (Poblacion).

An initial investigation disclosed that the fire rapidly spread due to the strong winds brought by Super Typhoon Uwan.

The fire was declared extinguished around 6:45 a.m. Sunday, police said in a report.

No casualties or injuries were reported during the incident.

The Bato Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), along with other local volunteers, rushed to the scene to contain the fire and ensure the safety of adjacent households.

The community also lauded the coordinated efforts of the Bato BFP personnel, with the assistance of BFP Matalom, BFP Hilongos, BFP Bontoc, BFP Inopacan, BFP Maasin, BFP Sogod, BFP Hindang, BFP Baybay, and barangay responders.

As of Sunday, authorities conducted damage assessments and provided assistance to the affected families, while an investigation was ongoing. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)