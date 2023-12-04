Former ABS-CBN Tacloban broadcasters, 5 others receive awards

THREE former broadcasters of ABS-CBN TV Patrol Eastern Visayas and five other media practitioners were recognized in the recently concluded Pagdasig 2023 Awards: Communication Students' Choice organized by Leyte Normal University (LNU) Bachelor of Arts in Communication students and BACommUNITY in Tacloban City.

The awardees were Ranulfo Docdocan (Best Local Male TV News Anchor), Geron Ponferrada (Best Local Male TV News Reporter), and Sharon Evite-Carangue (Best Local Female TV News Reporter).

“From the term itself Pagdasig or inspiration, we inspire media practitioners and media organizations to continue inspiring young journalists to dream big and become like them in the future," BACommUNITY adviser Professor Eva Rosal told LNU-An Lantawan publication in a report.

"Standing for what is right, that is our anthem,” Rosal added.

ABS-CBN Tacloban, which ceased operations in 2020, was voted as Best Regional/Local TV Station, while TV Patrol Eastern Visayas was also chosen as Best TV Local News Program.

"Salamat, Kapamilya! May franchise o wala, patuloy kaming magli-lingkod, Kapamilya!" Evite-Carangue said.

Docdocan and Evite-Carangue continue to contribute news stories for ABS-CBN online news portal and its other media platforms.

The other media awardees during the event were Joey Gabieta (Leyte Samar Daily Express), Ryan Gabriel Arcenas (DYVL Aksyon), Juvelyn Rancudo and Roben Mathew Monteza (Bombo Radyo Tacloban), and Robin Sienna (Love Radio Tacloban).