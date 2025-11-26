Free Leyte-Samar RoRo trip to end Nov. 30 as bridge situation improves

AFTER more than six months, the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Committee (RIACC) in Eastern Visayas announced that its “Libreng Sakay” (free ride) program has come to its final week as transport conditions surrounding the San Juanico Bridge continue to stabilize.

The free roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) trip initiative was introduced on June 18, 2025, a month after the enforcement of load limit restrictions on the iconic San Juanico Bridge.

The program serves as a temporary response to mobility challenges caused by transport restrictions.

According to RIACC, the program has now entered its final phase, with only 19 service trips remaining. Full operations are expected to wrap up by Nov. 30, 2025.

Officials noted that the intervention had been crucial in ensuring uninterrupted mobility for commuters at the height of the disruptions.

However, with commercial transport services becoming more available between the islands of Leyte and Samar and anticipated adjustments to the bridge’s load limit, officials say conditions along affected routes have significantly improved.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to all commuters, partner agencies, LGUs (local government units), and stakeholders for their support and cooperation throughout the implementation of the program,” RIACC said in its statement on Wednesday.

The committee also assured the public that it remains committed to monitoring regional transport conditions, and will continue coordinating with relevant agencies to maintain safe, accessible and reliable mobility for all.

As of Nov. 24, 2025, the government-sponsored 613 free RoRo trips have already transported 9,364 cargo trucks, including 676 fuel tankers from Port of Tacloban to Amandayehan Port in Basey, Samar Island.

The Tacloban-Amandayehan is the shortest route option from Samar to Tacloban for vehicles weighing more than three tons, which have been barred from crossing the 2.16-kilometer San Juanico Bridge since mid-May. (PNA)