Green groups to new Japanese prime minister: Reject all support for fossil fuel projects in Asia

FILIPINO environmental groups on Thursday, October 10, 2024, called on Japanese newly-installed Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to withdraw support for fossil gas projects in Asia.

During a protest at the Japan Embassy in Pasay City, various climate activist leaders challenged the Japanese government “to stop derailing Asia’s energy future by phasing out all of their fossil fuel investments in Asia.”

“Japan’s support for gas and coal projects results in further harm to people and the environment and delays the rapid, equitable, and just transition the world needs to prevent a climate catastrophe,” said Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of regional alliance Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).

Along with members of the “Don’t Gas Asia campaign,” Nacpil said that Japan “must pave the way to a clean energy transition by shifting to investments in renewables, instead of continuing to be the ‘world’s second largest provider of public finance for fossil fuel projects.’”

“At this crucial juncture when we need to act on the climate crisis with urgency, the fossil fuel industry and governments like Japan continue to prioritize short-term profits over the long-term survival of our people and planet,” Nacpil said.

The APMDD official issued this statement to the media, noting that from October 6 to 11, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (Meti) is spearheading Tokyo GX (Green Transformation) Week, coinciding with the 44th Asean Summit being held in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

“In both events, Japan is expected to exert its influence to expand the use of fossil fuels which is not in line with the International Energy Agency’s target to achieve net zero by 2050,” Nacpil said. (SunStar Philippines)