Group: Kian Delos Santos conviction may bolster Duterte ICC case

THE Supreme Court's decision affirming the conviction of three cops who killed 17-year-old student Kian Delos Santos in 2017 will strengthen the International Criminal Court (ICC) case against former President Rodrigo Duterte and his cohorts, the advocacy youth group Spark said.

"The Supreme Court decision is a welcome development. Spark hopes that this will contribute towards curbing the culture of impunity and grave abuse of authority among the police," the group said.

In a decision penned by Associate Justice Jhosep Lopez, and was released to the media on December 22, the court found police officers Arnel Oares, Jeremias Pereda, and Jerwin Cruz guilty of murder.

They were sentenced to up to 40 years in prison, and ordered to pay Delos Santos' family P275,000 in damages.

"The Supreme Court held that the killing involved treachery. A medico-legal officer testified that Kian was likely sitting or kneeling when he was shot, based on the gunshot wounds," the court said in a media statement.

"The bullets entered from the side and back of his head, showing that he likely did not see his attackers and was unable to defend himself," it added.

On August 16, 2017, witnesses saw the three cops stop and frisk Delos Santos in Baesa, Caloocan City.

After allegedly finding suspected drugs, the officers punched him as he cried and begged to be allowed to go home because he had an exam the next day.

The officers then forced Delos Santos to hold a towel covering what appeared to be a gun and made him stand with his shirt raised to cover his head.

The officers dragged Kian toward a dark area near a river. Moments later, Delos Santos was shot multiple times, according to the Supreme Court.

It also found that the officers "deliberately took Kian to a secluded location and placed him in a helpless position, enabling them to kill him with impunity and ensuring the execution of the crime."

Meanwhile, Presidential Communications Office Secretary Dave Gomez said the Malacañang "still need to review the Supreme Court decision."

“This development underscores the need to consider the proposal from the church, civil society, and some members of Congress for an independent Truth Commission to probe more deeply into these extra judicial killings,” Gomez told reporters in Manila.

The murder of Delos Santos became one of the most high-profile cases linked to Duterte drug war. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)