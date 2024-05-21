Groups demand 100% renewable energy to maintain Earth’s average temperature

ENVIRONMENTAL and advocacy groups have reiterated their demand for the government to support 100 percent renewable energy which is required to keep the planet’s average temperature below 1.5 degrees centigrade.

“Production and consumption of dirty fossil fuels - coal, gas, and oil - is one of the leading causes of climate change. The world needs a rapid, equitable, and just transition to 100 percent renewable energy if we are to stop global warming and prevent catastrophic climate change,” said Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD).

“Climate change impacts are already devastating and quickly intensifying. Our children are facing a very bleak future, and we need to work together to build a better world,” she added.

To dramatize their call, APMDD, along with hundreds of families, cyclists, and environmental protection advocates joined in the “Pedal for People and Planet” at the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Quezon City on Sunday, April 19, 2024.

"We organized this event as a fun and meaningful way for families to participate in promoting the transition to 100 percent renewable energy, a vital part of the solution to the climate crisis and the harmful pollution from fossil fuels,” Nacpil said in a statement to Sunstar Philippines.

According to her, solar and wind sources of renewable energy are abundant and affordable.

“Science and technology have already advanced to ensure that renewable energy can be stable, reliable, and adequate to ensure the basic needs of all people and communities the requirements of economic development and prosperity,” Nacpil said.

She urged governments across the globe to “muster the political will and take bold action to ensure the necessary scale and speed of transitioning to renewables.”

Organizations which partnered with APMDD’s Philippine leg of “Pedal for People and Planet" include Philippine Movement for Climate Justice, Sanlakas, 350.org, Oxfam Philippines, Mobility Awards, Women for Safe Spaces PH, K4K, Oriang, UP Diliman, Barangay UP Diliman, Rotary Club of Midtown Diliman, Marilag Bikers, Tiklop Society Philippines, Paralegal Volunteers Organizations, National Ecology Advocacy of Caritas, Weapon Bikes, and Quezon City government

APMDD, a regional alliance of civil society groups, organized the family bike action in other member-countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Nepal, and Pakistan.

The bike action also coincided with the International Day of Families.

The advocacy groups have intensified their calls for climate action in line with the celebration of World Environment Day on June 5 and the UN Climate Change Conference to be held in Bonn, Germany this June. (SunStar Philippines)