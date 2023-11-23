Groups demand tax justice, removal of all confidential funds

SEVERAL grassroots organizations and peoples’ movements launched a protest action in Manila on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, to call for tax justice in the country and the Asia region, and the removal of all confidential funds in the 2024 national budget.

The multisectoral groups said they opposed the decision of the Department of Finance (DOF) to join the Base Erosion and Profit-Shifting (BEPS) Framework of the intergovernmental Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a reform agenda for the international tax architecture ostensibly meant to curb illicit financial flows (IFFs).

The tax justice advocates previously slammed the BEPS Framework as a “tax deal of the rich” and “an illegitimate, wealthy country-led process premised on a two-pillar solution that excludes the interests and concerns of developing countries like the Philippines.”

“The decision of the DOF to join the OECD’s tax deal of the rich only adds salt to the Filipino people's wounds. We are suffering crises in the climate, healthcare, education, housing, and so many more, and the DOF's response is to willingly surrender its ability to tax corporations,” said lawyer Aaron Pedrosa, secretary-general of Sanlakas.

“This means more revenue losses translating to further retreat in the delivery of essential social services,” he added.

The groups held their mobilization in front of the Senate as part of the Asia Days of Action for Tax Justice, a coordinated set of actions by civil society organizations across Asia.

Rovik Obanil, secretary-general of the Freedom from Debt Coalition (FDC), maintained that “the decision of the Finance Department to join the BEPS Framework goes against the Filipino public’s interests and needs.”

“This will only drain away revenues that should be used for public services just to favor multinational corporations,” Obanil said in a statement.

According to the groups, pillar one of the BEPS Framework “hands the right to tax the excess and non-routine profits of corporations to countries where they are headquartered rather than where their profits are generated.”

“This leaves Global South countries unable to tax the excess profits of multinationals. Pillar two sets a minimum corporate income tax rate of 15 percent, a percentage much lower than the Global South average of 25-30 percent,” they said.

“This will place strong pressure on the Philippines and other developing countries to race against each other to lower corporate taxation and thus tax revenue in the cutthroat pursuit of foreign investment,” the advocates added.

They argued that “a crucial part of tax justice is to use revenues from the profits of multinational and large corporations to finance peoples’ rights to public services in a transparent manner.”

For this same reason, the groups also demanded that all confidential funds be allocated to public services.

“It is unacceptable that large confidential funds are still on the table for the 2024 budget when there are very pressing needs in healthcare, education, livelihood, and others that greatly need more funds now,” said Flora Asiddao-Santos, president of Oriang and Kilusan para sa Kabuhayan, Kalusugan, Kalikasan at Katiyakan sa Paninirahan (K4K).

“There are many major decisions that the Marcos administration has been making when it comes to public funds that have been done in secret. Evidently, it is important for citizens to oppose these decisions and ensure that state revenues come from those who can pay the most and are used to guarantee people’s rights to public services,” lawyer Luke Espiritu, president of the labor center Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP) added.

Other civil society organizations that joined the mobilization included Aniban ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (AMA), Kongreso ng Pagkakaisa ng mga Maralita sa Lungsod (KPML), and the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD). (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)