Groups welcome arrest of Discayas, others over 'anomalous' flood control projects

ADVOCACY groups expressed elation on the recent arrest of the Discaya couple and several other individuals in connection with the "anomalous" flood control projects in the country.

"The Discayas are only one piece of the much bigger puzzle. We have no illusions of accountability unless every corrupt official and contractor across levels and branches of government are sufficiently punished, and fundamental political and economic reforms have been implemented to benefit the masses, and not the select few like the Discayas," said

John Lazaro, national coordinator of youth group Spark.

The arrest of contractor Sarah Discaya and other public works officials stemmed from a P96-million "ghost" project in Davao Occidental.

"Since the flood control fiasco, the government has been under intense pressure to make those responsible be made accountable especially because the corruption permeates all levels of government. Discaya's jailing is a tip of the iceberg," Danny Carranza, secretary general of farmers group Katarungan, told SunStar Philippines.

"It will not assuage public anger. The public wants all those who dip their fingers into the public coffin be jailed and stolen public funds recovered. At the very least, members of the house of representatives, the Senate and officials of agencies who were part of this systemic corruption should be jailed," added Carranza, whose group relentlessly called for transparency and accountability during their street protests.

An ecumenical group leader also maintained that Discaya's arrest " is an important reminder that power, wealth, and connections should never serve as shields against accountability."

"If the allegations of irregularities are true, then it is only right that she faces the full force of the law. No one should be placed above justice," pastor Irma Mepico of the Promotion of Church People's Response told Catholic news site UCA News.

"But let us be clear: the call does not end with a single name. The Discaya case is merely a symptom of a deeper and more rotten system—a system allowed to persist because of a culture of impunity and the protection extended by those in power," she added.

'Big step towards accountability'

Rey Calooy, chairman emeritus of the Filipino-Cebuanos Business Club Inc. in Cebu City, said that as a small business sector leader, many of their club members were affected by the failure of substandard flood control measures.

"Our own equipment and delivery vehicles were swept away during Typhoon Tino in Cebu. Seeing the arrest of Discayas and other accused is a big step towards accountability, especially regarding anomalies in flood control projects," Calooy said.

"I'm deeply concerned that issues like this impact our community and business. I hope this serves as a warning to other officials to be transparent and honest in their work. The business sector, especially small businesses, is also affected by projects like this," he added.

According to the business group, the country needs "good infrastructure for our economy to keep growing."

"I hope the investigation goes well and justice is served to those involved," Calooy said.

On November 2, Typhoon Tino left over 200 people dead, with some 100 missing and more than 700,000 displaced, mostly in Cebu City.

Experts blamed the death toll and widespread destruction to poor and substandard or non-existent flood control projects.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier assured the public that the government "will continue to investigate and prosecute everyone involved in the scandals we see in flood control projects."

“We will make sure that not only will they be prosecuted, but [also] that the money paid by our countrymen will be returned to the nation’s coffers,” the president said in his video message.

As this developed, former public works engineer Henry Alcantara turned over P71-million to the government on December 19, as part of the restitution process of the ongoing flood control investigation.

Alcantara also returned over P110-million last November 28, as part of his promise to return a total of P300-million pesos, which he allegedly acquired as "kickback" from the flood control projects. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)