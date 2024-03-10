‘Habal-habal’ driver shot dead in Samar

A 32-YEAR-OLD habal-habal driver was gunned down by four unidentified suspects in Gandara town, Samar on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Police identified the victim as alias Labramonte, married, and a resident of Barangay Maboligon, Matuguinao, Samar.

The victim was driving his motorcycle bound for Matuguinao when upon reaching Barangay San Jose, Gandara at around 12:10 a.m., the suspects onboard two motorcycles appeared and shot the victim.

The multiple gunshot wounds in the different parts of his body resulted in the victim’s death, according to the police.

Calbayog City Forensic Unit recovered six empty fired cartridge cases of caliber .45 at the crime scene.

Elements of Gandara Municipal Police Station have coordinated with nearby stations and intelligence operatives for the possible identity and arrest of the suspects.