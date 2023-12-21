In Palo town, a cherished Christmas tradition returns

JESSICA Logronio, 37, caps her day by bringing her two children for a walk around the public plaza, basking in the vibrant Christmas lights and decorations that adorned and illuminated the streets of Palo town in Leyte province.

After savoring the joyful atmosphere that captures the merriment of the Holiday season during their stroll, Logronio would order a barbeque and other food being sold at the colorful food stalls in the town’s square for an evening dinner with her family, as Christmas carols are also played in in the background.

A stone-throw away from the public plaza, the palling of bells can be heard for the evening mass at the Palo Metropolitan Cathedral, where Pope Francis visited and offered a prayer on January 17, 2015, for the victims of the Super Typhoon Yolanda that leveled the town on November 8, 2013.

As the local government of Palo officially reopened its traditional “Christmas Village” at the town’s plaza to serve as a communal place to celebrate the Christmas season, Logronio was also inspired to put up some colorful lights and decorations at her home, albeit “minimal,” as a way of celebrating the joyous occasion.

“Personally, the ‘Christmas Village’ has become a very significant Christmas tradition for most Paloanons, the lights and decorations have undeniably lifted spirits,” says Logronio.

On December 14, 2023, Palo Mayor Remedios Petilla led the ceremonial lighting of the “Christmas Village” to signal the reopening of this year’s “Pasko ha Palo (Christmas in Palo)” festivities.

“The Christmas in Palo stands as an enduring annual tradition, meticulously curated and passionately upheld by Mayor Remedios Petilla,” the local government says in a statement during the launching program.

“The Christmas in Palo is rooted in a vision of community unity and festive joy. This cherished celebration has become a symbol of Palo’s dynamic character,” it adds.

“Let’s make this holiday season unforgettable together,” the mayor says during the event.

Some of the Christmas scenes and attractions that were opened to the public to enjoy include the Palo Pag Ibig Plaza, Christmas Tunnel, Purisima Bridge, Luntad Christmas Village, Saboren Christmas Fantasy House, Palo Public Market, Belen, Bangon River Bridge, Barbeque Plaza, Christmas Tellis, Enchanting Palo Livelihood, and Tourism Information Center, among others.

Palo, a third-class municipality with a population of over 76,000 in its 33 villages, is the most populous municipality in Leyte.

A tradition that completes Christmas season

Karen Tiopes, director of Department of Tourism (DOT)-Eastern Visayas, says that visiting the “Christmas Village” in Palo has been a tradition that completes the Christmas season for the people of Leyte.

“Truly, its return after the pandemic brightens up our celebration of the birth of Christ and bring cheers to many,” Tiopes told Sunstar Philippines.

“Christmas is the time of year which evokes much emotions. It’s a time for happy gatherings with family, friends and workmates. It’s a time of sharing and exchanging gifts that comes from the heart. Yet for those who are far from home, it’s also a time when we miss our dear ones and also those who are no longer with us,” she says.

Whatever the emotions are this season, Tiopes maintains that “the festive air around us never fails to make us smile and bring warmth to our hearts.”

For Roben Mathew Monteza, a 24-year-old resident of Palo, seeing the lights and decorations of the “Christmas Village” also brightens up the day of those coming home from work.

“I just don’t know, but every time I see the Christmas lights, the attractions [of the Christmas Village], you would feel a certain kind of emotion. I am brought back again to my childhood memories,” says Monteza, who works at a local radio station in the nearby Tacloban City.

Magic at the Saboren Christmas Fantasy House