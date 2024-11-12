International outcry grows over detained Filipino journalist, activists

INTERNATIONAL calls for the release of radio broadcaster Frenchie Mae Cumpio, the world’s youngest journalist in prison, have been mounting after her first court appearance at a local court in Tacloban City on Monday, November 11, 2024, since her arrest in February 2020.

Cumpio, who was 21 years old when she was arrested along with four other humanitarian and environmental activists—collectively known as the "Tacloban 5"—in a pre-dawn raid, is facing charges of alleged illegal possession of firearms and financial terrorism.

However, Cumpio and her supporters have maintained that the charges are "trumped-up."

“Her incarceration is a gross violation of the principles of fairness and due process, meant to silence her and prevent her from exposing abuse of power and human rights violations in her own community,” said the International Association of Women in Radio and Television (IAWRT) in a statement on Monday.

Cédric Alviani, Reporters Without Borders Asia-Pacific Bureau Director, stated that Cumpio “is clearly targeted by a strategy aimed at deterring Filipino journalists from investigating taboo topics.”

“While Frenchie Mae Cumpio’s testimony in court today is a moment of joy for her family and supporters, it also highlights the dysfunctionality of the judicial process in the Philippines,” said Carlos Conde, senior researcher at Human Rights Watch, based in New York.

“It was her first court testimony after she and four others were arrested four years ago. The length of her detention is punishment enough, especially since the case is allegedly fabricated by the former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration as part of its crackdown on activists and journalists,” Conde told Sunstar Philippines.

“We can only hope that the judicial process related to the Tacloban 5 case will be expedited. No one should have to wait four years in detention before they can defend themselves in court,” Conde added.

According to United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan, Cumpio “has a right to a prompt and fair trial.”

“I trust that the court will review her case and, in the absence of substantial evidence of the crime committed, will dismiss the charges and order her immediate release, along with appropriate compensation,” Khan said. Khan also personally visited Cumpio in her prison cell in February 2024.

Court Testimony

During the court hearing, Cumpio stated that they “were not hiding anything.”

“We would have allowed them [law enforcement] in because we have nothing illegal to hide,” Cumpio added in her testimony, as quoted in a report from the Philippine alternative online news site Bulatlat.

Her next hearing is scheduled for January 13, 2025.

Meanwhile, Danah Marcellana, spokesperson for the organization of former political detainees in the Philippines, Selda, called on the government to dismiss the charges against Cumpio and her companions.

The Selda leader noted that Cumpio had successfully established that she is a community journalist in Tacloban and a member of both IAWRT and Altermidya, an independent media outlet.

Aside from Cumpio and humanitarian worker Domequil, the "Tacloban 5" also include Karapatan human rights worker Alexander Philip Abinguna, Bayan staff member Mira Legion, and environmental activist Marissa Cabaljao.

Marcellana reported that Cumpio is one of 591 victims of illegal arrest and detention under the former Duterte administration.

If found guilty, Cumpio could face up to 40 years in prison.

In Solidarity

The Filipino Freelance Journalists’ Guild (FFJ) has expressed solidarity with Cumpio, stating that they “understand the risks that come with the profession” of independent community journalists.

“But this is by no means a justification for the state and other forces to impede our mandate to report on important issues in the Philippines, nor is it a justification for community and independent journalists to be arrested simply for doing their jobs,” FFJ said in a statement.

“Frenchie’s courage in the pursuit of truth and her role as a voice for journalists not only in Eastern Visayas but across the Philippines underscore the critical importance of defending our rights,” added Amaranth, the official student publication of Visayas State University (VSU) in Baybay City.

Meanwhile, An Lantawan, the student publication of Leyte Normal University (LNU) in Tacloban, reiterated its support for the Tacloban 5, adding that “their unjust detention and the silencing of those critical in their reportage clearly demonstrate the shrinking democratic space in our country.”

“The recent testimony in court of Frenchie Mae Cumpio is not just a testament to her courage but a beacon of hope for journalists everywhere who seek to uphold the truth, regardless of the consequences,” said Jazmin Bonifacio, chairperson of the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP)-Leyte Chapter, in a separate statement.

In its February 2024 report, the UN stated that the Philippines remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists, with 117 journalists killed in the country over the past 30 years, 81 of which remain unsolved. (SunStar Philippines)