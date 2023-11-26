Justice sought for slain public school teacher in Tacloban

FRIENDS and former students have called for a swift investigation into the killing of a 39-year-old public school teacher in Tacloban City on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

The victim was identified as Bernabe Basiano, a faculty member at Antonio Balmes National High School in Barangay 103-A Paglaum, an upland village in Tacloban.

“The brutal killing of Mr. Basiano, whatever the reason, must be condemned. His tragic demise not only represents the macabre loss of life but also extinguishes hopes,” a friend of the victim told Sunstar Philippines.

“Such brutality has no place in our free and democratic society. This necessitates prompt action from our authorities as criminality is resurging. This likewise is a clarion call for everyone to be more vigilant as our safety is threatened,” he added.

On social media, former students and netizens also demanded justice for the victim’s “brutal” death.

In the information released by the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Eastern Visayas, Basiano was found with multiple stab wounds on his neck inside an empty house at Knightsbridge Village, Barangay 98-Camansihay, Tacloban at around 3:25 p.m. Saturday.

According to the police, the owner of the residence was about to visit her house to clean it when upon opening the door, she found blood scattered on the floor and a lifeless body lying on the ground, covered with a blanket soaked in blood.

She immediately sought help from the barangay officials.

Police are investigating the incident.

On November 5, Peejay Gonzaga Montero, a MAPEH teacher at the Baybay National High School in Baybay City, Leyte was also stabbed to death inside the school premises.

Earlier, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte condemned the “tragic and senseless killing” of a teacher and her husband in Cotabato City on November 23.

“This act of violence is an attack not only on individuals but on the values of education, respect, and community," Duterte said.

“DepEd reaffirms its commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for teachers and learners alike, where learning can thrive free from violence, fear and intimidation,” she added. (SunStar Philippines)