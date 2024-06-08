Kananga town in Leyte invites public to Kaanyag Festival 2024

THE local government of Kananga in Leyte province is inviting the public to this year’s Kananga Kaanyag Festival on Sunday, June 9, 2024, to celebrate the town’s rich culture and tradition.

“Join us as we celebrate the rich cultural heritage and dynamic spirit of Kananga at the Kananga Kaanyag Festival 2024. It is set to dazzle audiences with vibrant performances and cultural showcases,” said April Tanhueco, municipal tourism officer.

The Sunday event will feature a grand parade, street dance, grand ritual showdown, the announcement of the Miss Kananga Kaanyag Festival Queen 2024, fireworks display, and an evening social activity.

The participating contingents for the school-based category include Kananga District III-Banay Alimyon, Kananga District I – Kanangahanong Mattahom, and Kananga District II-Kaanyagong Mananayaw. For the open category, the groups are See-Nan-Jose (Tacloban City), Pundok Ugmokanon (Ormoc City), and Hiraite Festival (Leyte, Leyte).

Meanwhile, the recipients of special awards during the Festival Queens Grand Performance on June 6 were Charlaine Mae Mari Ornopia - Kanangahanong Mattahom (Kananga District I), Darling of the Crowd; Charlaine Mae Mari Ornopia - Kanangahanong Mattahom (Kananga District I), Miss ISBCC 2024; Michelle Balderas - Pundok Ugmokanon (Ormoc City), Face of the Night; Geovanna Catalina Con-ui Dawa - Banay Alimyon (Kananga District III), Best in Production Number; and Angelyn Genetia - Hiraite Festival (Municipality of Leyte), Best in Festival Costume.

Tanhueco also thanked Miss Universe Philippines-Kananga 2024, Phoebe Arrianna Torita, for her special performance. The event was graced by Kananga Mayor Matt Torres, former Palo town mayor and now Leyte Provincial Tourism Consultant Frances Ann Petilla, Board Member Vince Rama, and the 23rd Sangguniang Bayan members of Kananga headed by Vice Mayor Miguel Tan.

Known as the geothermal capital of Asia, Kananga stands as the richest municipality in the Eastern Visayas region. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)