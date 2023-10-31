Kasuso Foundation launches photo exhibit to raise awareness on breast cancer

KASUSO Foundation, a leading community-based and support group that helps breast cancer patients in the Philippines, launched a photo exhibit dubbed “Kasuso: Against All Odds” in a celebration of resilience and strength.

“We believe that art has the power to heal, inspire, and connect people on a profound level. This exhibit serves as a tribute to their strength, survival, bravery, and the power of the human spirit, and an opportunity for the community to stand together in support,” said lawyer Georgia Pangan, president of Kasuso Foundation, during the exhibit from October 23 to 28, 2023 at the Ali Mall in Cubao, Quezon City.

The exhibit, part of the global breast cancer awareness month, was dedicated to breast cancer patients all over the world.

It featured a collection of 56 printed photographs and 170 images in a digital slideshow of 28 survivors and warriors who have opened their homes and lives and narrated their healing journey to 16 photographers.

The participating photographers during the exhibit were Miro Altoberos, Monique Arevalo, Jann Conrad Bonifacio, George Buid, Andreana Chavez, Riri Lizardo, Joel S. Mataro, Bernadette Anne Morales, Francene Panis, Arriana Santos, Joachim Nigel Tanglao, Charles Ubana, Vivian Marasigan, Elmer Valenzuela, Jadyn Villanueva, and Jimmy Domingo, who initiated the project, coordinated the documentation process and selected the images for exhibition and slideshow.

The photographers were mostly campus photojournalists, journalism, and communication arts students from Adamson University, De La Salle University, and the Pontifical University of Santo Tomas, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, and University of the Philippines Diliman.

They were joined by visual storytellers from Licas.News and Pond News Asia, a group of community photojournalists.

“Through ‘Kasuso: Against All Odds,’ we aim to raise awareness about the challenges faced by breast cancer patients while honoring their remarkable journeys. The images aim to shed light on the emotional, physical, and mental challenges faced by breast cancer patients, while also highlighting their unwavering courage and determination,” the Kasuso Foundation said in a statement.