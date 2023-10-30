Killings, vote-buying mar BSKE anew

PNP Chief Major General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said that of the 31 incidents, four were recorded in Northern Mindanao, one in the Zamboanga Peninsula, three in Ilocos Norte, three in Eastern Visayas, one in Calabarzon, two in Bicol, another two in Central Visayas, and five in the Cordillera Administrative Region, among others.

“We stand ready to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. We want to assure our citizens that the PNP is in full command of the situation and all systems go for the Barangay and Sangguiang Kabataan Elections," Acorda told reporters in a press briefing on Monday in Manila.

The polling time for this year’s BSKE officially started at 7 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m.

The country, an archipelago divided into 17 regions, has 42,027 barangays in 148 cities and 1,486 municipalities.

Voters may vote for one barangay chairman and seven-member village councilors, while for the SK elections, voters may vote for one chairman and seven youth councilors.

The country has 23,254,313 young registered voters for the SK elections.

There were 672, 432 seats up for grabs in Monday’s elections.

Some 1.41 million people had filed their candidacies, including 828,644 candidates for the village elections and 585,843 candidates for the youth council.

Election day shooting-spree

As election day opened on Monday, at least nine were reportedly killed, while several others were injured in various areas in the country.

In Maguindano del Norte, two voters were gunned down while three others were injured in Barangay Bugawas, Datu Sinsuat.

They were shot dead around 6 a.m. while on their way to vote.

In Butig, Lanao del Sur, a candidate for village chieftain was also shot and killed by his own brother, Jamel, who is a rival candidate of the victim.

Police identified the victim as Madid Bao, who was shot inside the polling precinct at around 7 a.m.

They also investigated the shooting of another two voters in another village in Butig on Monday.

A 43-year-old person was also shot and killed before the poll opened on Monday morning in another village in Bacolod, Lanao del Norte.

In Quezon province, two people were shot and killed on Monday evening, while another person was killed in Tipo-tipo town in Basilan.

Aside from fistfights happening in polling precincts in Lanao del Norte, police also reported on a group of men disrupting the election and destroying ballots in Puerto Princesa.

Earlier, authorities appealed for stricter measures against loose firearms, which have been the major reason for election-related shootings.

George Erwin Garcia, chairperson of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), called the poll-related incidents “bothersome.”

“Running for office must not be a cause to lose someone's life,” Garcia said, noting the separate killing of five people in Masbate province and Cotabato City a week prior to Monday’s election day.

As of October 25, police arrested 1,841 individuals while 1,393 firearms were confiscated due to violation of the election gun ban.

Police recorded 51 arrests due to liquor ban violations on the eve of the BSKE elections nationwide.

More than 5,000 police officers were also trained as poll personnel in case the assigned teachers in poll precincts backed out due to election-related violence.

Vote-buying

Aside from the shootings, police also reported incidents of vote-buying.

“We are taking actions…for proper disposition. Rest assured we will closely monitor until the closing of the voting,” said Acorda.

In Eastern Visayas alone, a 47-year-old farmer reported to the police an alleged vote buying in a barangay in Calubian town of Leyte.

She said that on Sunday afternoon, a sum of money worth P70,000 was left to her, purposely so she would not vote for a candidate in her barangay.

Because of fear, she turned over the said money to the authorities.

Call for safe election

“Our vote is sacred; let it lead us towards a brighter future for our beloved nation and its youth. This electoral exercise is more than just a mere task. It is a fundamental civil responsibility that requires the collective efforts of all individuals,” said Acorda.

“Let’s join together. We can take pride that whatever the outcome of this election, the voice of the people prevails,” the police general added.

The Catholic Church earlier warned the Filipino voters to “go out and vote for candidates who are honest, who are credible.”

“Fill (your ballots with people) with integrity, those who can really help in our barangays and our nation,” said Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara, vice president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

The prelate maintained that “good governance should start in our communities.”

Despite the poll-related violence on Monday, the Comelec chief said the election was “generally peaceful.”

In the May 2018 BSKE elections, at least 35 people were killed across the country. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)