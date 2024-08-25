Lawmaker bats for development of Agarwood industry

AGRI partylist Congressman Wilbert Lee has pushed for further cultivation and development of the Agarwood industry to boost farmers' income and create up to 30,000 jobs and livelihood in the country.

Lee, principal author of House Bill No.10320 (Agarwood Industry Development Act), said Filipinos "deserve to be given more opportunities to venture into such a high-value industry and to compete globally.”

During his visit to the Southern Leyte province recently, Lee maintained that under HB 10320, the Agarwood Industry Authority (AIA) shall be created to promote and provide direction for farming, propagation, harvesting, trading, commercialization, development, and sustainability of Agarwood.

Agarwood (locally known as lapnisan), a high-value material for the making of incense, perfume, and medicine, is commonly sourced from Aquilaria.

The price of Agarwood per kilo ranges from P24,000 to P53 million, depending on quality.

Lee said the proposed bill will also institutionalize the Agarwood Research Office (ARO) "which will lead in conducting extensive research on the value chain and best practices in cultivation of Aquilaria to guide the farmers to maximize its benefits."

As a threatened plant and endangered species, the government highly regulates its trade and commercialization to protect it from further extinction.

To prevent the proliferation of poaching Agarwood species, the government will also establish the Aquilaria Registration Office, which will facilitate the registration of Aquilaria farms and trees, nursery farm permit, and report of harvest and trade to keep a consolidated record of data of all value chains of Aquilaria in the Philippines. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)