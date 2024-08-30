Leyte awards P2M to Olympian Aira Villegas

LEYTE Governor Jericho "Icot" Petilla and his wife, Leyte Provincial Tourism Consultant Frances Anne Petilla, awarded P2 million to Olympian Aira Villegas during a ceremony at the Provincial Governor's Office in Palo, Leyte, on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

“In recognition of her exceptional achievement and for bringing immense pride to our province, P2 million will be rewarded as a well-deserved incentive for her historic performance,” said the governor, as he thanked the Leyte-born athlete “for putting Leyte on the map.”

“We stand in celebration of not just victory, but a legacy. You brought pride, honor, and inspiration to every Filipino, especially to us Leyteños. We welcome you back as our hero, our champion, and a symbol of hope for our young athletes,” Petilla added.

Villegas, the country’s bronze medalist for Women's 50kg Boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, started her journey to stardom at the Leyte Sports Academy (LSA), the brainchild of Petilla.

According to the governor, Villegas “paved the way for the next generation of our LSA Athletes to follow in your footsteps.”

In a statement, Petilla maintained that LSA “continues to make history by producing Olympic-caliber athletes who bring pride to the Philippines.”

As a proud product of the LSA, Vilegas won a gold medal at the Smart PLDT ABAP 2012 National Competition.

She also bagged a gold medal at the Philippine National Games 2014 and was immediately recruited by coach Violeta Payla, LSA’s then coach/consultant, to be part of the Philippine Women's Boxing Team.

Meanwhile, Leyte athletes who garnered medals during the 2024 Palarong Pambansa also received incentives from the Leyte Provincial Government during the August 29 ceremony. (Ronald O. Reyes)